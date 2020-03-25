ORNL, UT-Battelle raises $15K for Middle Tennessee tornado relief

UT-Battelle, the managing contractor of Oak Ridge National Laboratory for the U.S. Department of Energy and ORNL staff members raised $15,000 to assist the victims of the tornadoes that struck Middle Tennessee on March 3.

In the aftermath of the devastating storms, ORNL employes created a fundraising campaign through Team UT-Battelle. Team UT-Battelle is an employee-led service organization that supports staff members as they volunteer with nonprofits throughout the region.

“Many of our employees have direct connections to people who were severely impacted by the storms on March 3,” ORNL Community Relations Manager Wade Creswell said. “There was an immediate reaction from ORNL staff members to want to help the victims.”

The money will go to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, an emergency response fund to support affected communities and the nonprofit organizations helping victims address their ongoing needs.

“We hope that this contribution to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee will provide direct assistance to those who are in dire need,” Creswell continued.

For more information about making donations and requesting funds, visit the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee’s tornado response website at https://www.tornadoresponse.com.

