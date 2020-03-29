Oak Ridge police warn residents about 'stimulus check' scam calls

The Oak Ridge Police Department took to Facebook on Sunday to warn residents of a scam call that is going around East Tennessee asking people for personal information to sign up for the government stimulus check.

According to a post by ORPD, the scam callers will ask for things like Pay Pal, banking and Social Security information to sign residents up for a government stimulus check amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's time to warn once again that we need to practice some social distancing from the scammers," ORPD wrote in a Facebook post.

Government officials also remind Americans that any calls they receive requesting 'essential information for the $1200 stimulus check is a scam and is not legit.

