Oak Ridge Fourth of July fireworks event canceled

The City of Oak Ridge announced its annual Fourth of July fireworks display has been canceled in 2020.

“Due to so many challenges this year, it is a great opportunity to spend time with family and friends in a home environment,” Oak Ridge City Manager Mark Watson said.

A release said the city hopes to reschedule the event for a later date which has not yet been determined.

City officials also reminded residents that setting off fireworks inside the city limits is prohibited without a permit.

