Oak Ridge National Laboratory partners with UPS to make wireless chargers for trucks

The Oak Ridge National Laboratory has teamed up with United Parcel Service to make wireless electric chargers for nearly 10,000 hybrid trucks in the UPS fleet.

The key feature of the chargers is that drivers can charge the trucks wirelessly.

"So with the wireless power transfer, you don't have to plug it into the vehicle. Having this flexibility on the truck can actually get them where they need to be in terms of independence on the power grid," said Dr. Omer Onar with the ORNL.

The chargers will also be used to help power UPS factories as well. When the drivers are done for the day the power from the charger will be used to power the factory making it more cost-effective for the company.

