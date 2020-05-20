Oak Ridge National Laboratory uses supercomputer in fight against COVID-19

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs is highlighting the work of Summit, the world’s fastest supercomputer with impressive capabilities at Oak Ridge National Laboratories.

The computer could help address many of the issues that COVID-19 presents.

“It's a general-purpose supercomputer and therefore it can attack a multitude of scientific problems,” said Brandon Messer, a computational sciences expert at ORNL. “We are very cognizant of the fact that it’s ultimately the U.S. taxpayer who paid for Summit and we believe that everybody would think that this is a valid and important use of this important national resource.”

Much work has been done using Summit to create basic molecular modeling that could be the answer for finding a treatment or vaccine for the virus, Mayor Jacobs said.

“Summit’s amazing computational power makes it uniquely equipped to deal with some of the issues surrounding COVID-19 such as developing a vaccine, and coming up with better medical treatment,” the Mayor added. “And that’s attracting experts around the world using Summit to address the issues that COVID-19 presents.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.