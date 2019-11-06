Oak Ridge Police warn residents of scam phone calls

The Oak Ridge Police Department issued a warning for residents to be on the lookout for "spoofed" phone calls that appear to come from the police department but are actually from scammers.

Officials said at least two recent reports have been made regarding the scam phone calls.

One person was contacted by a scammer who claimed to be an investigator with the Oak Ridge Police Department. Police said, the scammer gave a fake name and badge number and said they needed to verify personal information as a part of an investigation.

The scammer reportedly asked for the person's name, address and part or all of their social security number. The scammer disconnected the call and called back from what appeared to be the police department's non-emergency line.

A second person called the Oak Ridge police to ask why they were being called repeatedly by ORPD. Oak Ridge police said no calls had been made from the police department to that number.

Officials said caller ID "spoofing" is technology that causes the telephone network to indicate that a call is coming from somewhere other than the true location.

Oak Ridge police said they want to remind everyone that calls like these are not legitimate, even if they appear to come from ORPD. Officials said the department will never contact you by phone about outstanding warrants to ask for money or personal/financial information.

Officials said people should never provide information over the phone to anyone you don't know.

If you answer a suspected scam call you should hang up immediately. If you or someone you know has been a victim of a scam phone call, you are asked to call the Oak Ridge Police Department at 865-425-4399.