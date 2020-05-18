Oak Ridge Public Library beginning curbside pickup

The Oak Ridge Public Library announced it will be reopening with only curbside pickup Monday, May 18.

According to the Oak Ridge Public Library, returned library materials will be quarantined on return to the library and those placing an order may experience a delay in receiving library materials.

In order to receive a book from the library you will need to:

1. Place It : Customers will need to go to www.orpl.org and click on the Catalog tab. Customers may search for and place holds on books, audiobooks, music CDs and DVDs. Customers will be notified via text, email, or phone call when their materials are ready to be picked up.

2. Park It: Park in one of the parking spaces designated for library pickup and call the number on the sign. A library staff member will be asking for your name and the last four digits of your library card as well as the parking space number.

3. Pop It: Open your trunk or car door. Library staff will bring your materials out and place them in your car.

Curbside pickup will take place Monday-Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Oak Ridge Public Library has not announced an exact date for full reopening.

