Oak Ridge Public Library offers access to online resources

The Oak Ridge Public Library is offering online access to its digital material while it is closed to the public.

The library has created and is maintaining a 'community resources and information' list for the public. The list includes information for emergency services, library services, city services, community resources, transportation, seniors, blood drives, COVID-19, taxes voter registration and children's activities. A full list of resources can be found online.

Ms.Michaela's Monday and Tuesday storytime can now be found on YouTube. Children can join storytime by visiting the library's Facebook page.

Oak Ridge residents can access an extended overdrive collection of online e-books, audiobooks and movies.

For those who do not have a current library card, a digital access card is available by filling out the form located on the library’s website here. The library will then email the details needed to access online resources.

Lynda.com, an extensive library of online software tutorials, is available to anyone with a library card. Consumer Reports is also available to anyone with a library card.

Library book drops are closed so users are asked to keep all library materials at home until it reopens to the public. All due dates have been extended for nine weeks, and will continue to be extended, as needed. Library card privileges will not expire during this time so that all patrons can more easily access these online resources.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.