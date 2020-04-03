Oak Ridge Schools reassures parents about absences

Oak Ridge Schools announced on Twitter that parents don't have to worry about absences or attendances during the mandatory closure.

Schools in Tennessee have closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and are expected to be closed through April 24.

Oak Ridge said some parents might have received automated calls about unexcused absences. "Those are based on attendance data recorded prior to spring break/closure. Be assured that no attendance data is being recorded during our mandatory closure."

Parents, if you have received automated calls regarding unexcused absences, those are based on attendance data recorded prior to spring break/closure. Be assured that no attendance data is being recorded during our mandated closure. pic.twitter.com/I0qO4EyZIL — Oak Ridge Schools (@ORSchools) April 3, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.