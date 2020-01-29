Oak Ridge Schools savvy about tech for school security

Being savvy about school security is part of day-to-day life now at Oak Ridge Schools. The school system continues to add more security cameras, outside barriers and new technology to provide a safe learning environment. The system used $90,000 in Safe Schools grant money for projects in 2019.

Bruce Lay is Executive Director of School Leadership and said being prepared for the worst is just part of his job. "It is continuing to be a trend, it is concerning. Concerning enough that we want to do everything that we can do to be physically and mentally prepared for such an incident."

Supervisor of Maintenance & Operations Allen Thacker showed the dark film that is going onto school windows. "The benefit of the film is the fact that it holds the glass together and creates a barrier for an assailant for getting into the actual building."

Both Lay and Thacker noted that training for personnel and cooperation with the local police department is also part of the safety plan.

"What you can't see is the amount of training that's gone into our personnel to really be attentive to the needs of security in and around our buildings," said Thacker.

8th grade science teacher Theresa Davis is also the mother of a 6th grader, and said that while all parents are concerned about safety, she has peace of mind about the school environment. "I think we're doing enough. We're trying to be proactive in terms of as times change too what to expect."

One major expense for security is steel bollards, filled with concrete and set two feet deep into the ground. They are already in front of the elementary schools and are being added to the rest of the school buildings. The schools spent around $20,000 for the bollards last year.

School leadership continues to assess each school with the principals to see what needs to be improved. One future possibility is the use of the bio metric finger scans that now help students pay for their school lunch. Lay said, "We are looking at potentially as time goes on, using something like that on our doors."

Director Lay said he would welcome more school resource officers as well. However that is up to the Oak Ridge Police Department. The system currently has three officers for seven schools.

