City of Oak Ridge closes playgrounds to stop spread of COVID-19

The City of Oak Ridge closed playgrounds Monday to protect citizens from potentially transmitting and spreading COVID-19.

Officials said trails, greenways, parks including tennis courts, basketball courts for passive use (no active games) and Blankenship Field and Track will remain open for walking and jogging use.

Restrooms at the following parks are closed until further notice:

o The Baseball Complex

o Big Turtle Park

o Carl Yearwood Park

o Melton Lake Park

Officials said other programs and activities may be subject to postponement or cancellation as the situation develops.

