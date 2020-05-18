Oak Ridge pharmaceutical company files patent for COVID-19 treatment

An Oak Ridge-based pharmaceutical company is filing for a patent of a treatment for respiratory viral infections, including COVID-19.

NellOne Therapeutics Inc. in Oak Ridge is filing a provisional patent application in order to use the NELL1 signaling protein in the treatment of respiratory viral infections including COVID-19.

According to a release from the company, the patent is "an extension of the company's pioneering research into the NELL1 protein as a candidate to treat acute major injuries in soft tissues."

"Published studies of NELL1 biology demonstrate its activity in restoring injured bone, cartilage, skeletal and heart muscle tissues, which establishes a strong scientific foundation to support its development as a novel therapy to mitigate respiratory and heart tissue damage caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection," the release reads.

According to the company, this patent application marks the latest initiative by NellOne.

