Oak Ridge family visits grandmother using spider lift

What do you do when there's no visiting grandma at her retirement home due to social distancing guidelines? You get a spider lift.

Oak Ridge resident Samuel Peyton and his family are taking turns visiting their grandmother at her assisted living community. They used the spider lift to keep her company outside her second-story window at the Commonwealth Senior Living center. The family is going three days a week.

The family is trying to go back to clean windows for other senior residents at the facility.

“You can tell she misses that personal interaction with people. You can tell she’s a little bit worried(you can understand that) but, other than that she seems to be taking it pretty well," Peyton said.

Peyton said he and his family are planning on cleaning the windows for the residents.

