Oak Ridge meal distribution volunteer tests positive for COVID-19

An Oak Ridge Schools staff member who helped hand out meals at Oak Ridge High School and Oak Ridge Preschool has tested positive for COVID-19.

A letter to parents from the Superindent of Oak Ridge Schools advised anyone who has been receiving meals at Oak Ridge High School to pick up at Robertsville Middle School. Anyone who has been receiving meals at Oak Ridge Preschool is advised to go to Glenwood Elementary School to pick up meals.

Oak Ridge High School and Preschool will close for the rest of the week for deep cleaning.

The letter released to parents read:

“Dear Oak Ridge Family,

It is our hope that you and your loved ones are healthy and safe. I’m calling to let you know that we recently learned that a staff member, who was volunteering with our food distribution sites last week, has tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result of this information, the Oak Ridge High School and Oak Ridge Schools Preschool buildings will be closed for the remainder of this week. If you have been receiving meals at Oak Ridge High School, we recommend going to Robertsville Middle School to pick up meals. If you have been receiving meals at Oak Ridge Schools Preschool, we recommend going to Glenwood Elementary School to pick up meals.

We also want to assure you that our building maintenance staff will thoroughly clean the two buildings so that they will re-open for food distribution on Monday, April 27th. Experts advise that the COVID-19 virus survives on surfaces for fewer than 5 days.

Finally, Governor Lee stated in his Stay at Home Order that he has “updated his previous executive order to clearly require that Tennesseans stay at home unless they are carrying out essential activities.”

Again, it is our hope that you and your loved ones are healthy and safe.

Thank you. Dr. Borchers”

