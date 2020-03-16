Oak Ridge food truck planning home deliveries and help during outbreak

Businesses and restaurants across East Tennessee are choosing to shut down. Some are closing by choice, but owners of the Crazy Cubans food truck say they lost opportunities to serve food for people.

Lissette Rivas and her husband Eduardo Chavez are gearing up to deliver whatever you need with a smile. They call themselves the “Crazy Cubans.”

Their food truck is normally set up at a park or an event, but right now it’s stuck in their driveway.

“I can clean and sanitize and disinfect the truck 5 times a day but it’s not going to help people’s fears,” said Chavez.

While their truck is out of commission they’re offering supplies, food, or transportation to people who needed it. They’re catering to the elderly, families with lots of mouths to feed, or people with physical limitations.

They realized during a trying time, they want to help in the best way they know how- food.

“We want people to know we are there for them. If they need a hand or help don’t be afraid to ask,” said Chavez.

To sign up or donate to their cause click here.

