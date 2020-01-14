Oak Ridge hardware store closing after more than 60 years in business

An Oak Ridge mainstay will close up shop after being open for business for more than six decades.

Downtown Hardware will officially close at the end of February.

The family-owned shop is currently in the hands of its second generation. Siblings Ann Bratton and Roger Clary are the current owners.

The siblings said the customers are what made the store so special.

"The local community has been great to support us as a small business," Clary said.

Downtown Hardware quickly became a staple for Oak Ridge residents.

"I remember coming with my father back in the 50s when I was a little boy," customer Elwood McCulley said. "It's just anything that you want he can get for you and they help you out... it's just the handiest place to be."

The small business stood the test of time even when they were up against large retailers like Walmart, K-Mart and Home Depot.

The siblings said the secret to their success despite the competition is being able to focus on the little things that the big names couldn't.

All good things must come to an end, however, and at the end of February, Downtown Hardware will close its doors for good.

The family said over the years it has become more difficult to serve people like they always had. The siblings said they wanted to end and end well and they knew this was the right time to do so.

"It's going to be bittersweet, but I think I can feel satisfied we've done what our father would expect us to do," Clary said.

The store will host a retirement sale until the official closing.

