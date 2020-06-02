Oak Ridge pastor, police chief, and protest organizer working together to discuss solutions

Pastor Derrick Hammond gathered members of the community to have a candid conversation about racial bias in the community, starting with a prayer.

Source: (WVLT)

"I pray that we may understand that which you are doing," said Hammond.

Even though tensions are running high, Police Chief Robin Smith says his department will join in the protest.

"It’s Oak Ridge, we’re all Oak Ridge. We're coming together. There are no sides," said Chief Smith.

Trevor King, the protest organizer, said, "People in other cities need to reach out to their police departments so they don’t have to be against you. It was a simple conversation."

Pastor Hammond said his prayers are rooted in creating unity like the bond between King and Chief Smith.

"Unity is rooted in self-identity where you can express your ideas that you feel God has created in you and I accept you and that expression of your identity," said Hammond.

Hoping that faith and conversations can help and heal.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.