Oak Ridge main roads to be affected by Secret City Half Marathon

The Secret City Half Marathon and 5K takes place Saturday, November, 16, and drivers should expect several roads will be affected around town.

More than one thousand runners and walkers will take to the city streets and greenways of Oak Ridge to participate in the races.

The race starts at 9 a.m. and volunteers will be setting cones up along the course as early as 6 a.m.

The Oak Ridge Police Department and Anderson County deputies will direct traffic where and when needed.

Drivers should expect some minor delays due to runners crossing the streets on Melton Lake Dr. and Emory Valley Rd. Drivers are asked to take it slow in the affected areas and be mindful of runners.

Both races start and finish at the Melton Lake Peninsula.

The half marathon route is as follows:

● South from the peninsula onto Melton Lake Dr. turning right onto Union Valley Rd. then right onto Illinois Ave.

● Illinois Ave. merging right onto Lafayette Dr. then right onto Emory Valley Rd.

● Emory Valley Rd. turning right onto Briarcliff Ave. then left onto S. Columbia Ave.

● S. Columbia turning left back onto Emory Valley Rd. then right onto Briarcliff Ave.

● Briarcliff Ave. merging right onto Laboratory Rd. then merging right onto the Oak Ridge Turnpike.

● Oak Ridge Turnpike turning right onto Fairbanks Rd. then left onto

Warehouse Rd.

● Warehouse Rd. turning right onto Melton Lake Dr. then back into the Melton Lake peninsula.

The 5K route is as follows:

● North from the peninsula onto Melton Lake Dr. turning right onto Oak Ridge Turnpike.

● Immediate right into Elza Gate Park then back down Melton Lake Dr.

greenway.

