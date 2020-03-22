Oak Ridge man locks himself in Kentucky Pilot bathroom, starts fire

The Bell County Sheriff's Department responded to a cal of a man locking himself in a truck stop bathroom and starting a fire Sunday morning.

According to authorities, 40-year-old John W. Isbill of Oak Ridge locked himself in a Pilot truck stop bathroom located on Highway 25 E and proceeded to start a fire in the shower area.

Upon arrival, police determined that Isbill, appearing to be under the influence had been self-barricaded in the shower area for most of the night . He had stacked towels and clothing in front of the bathroom door and set the items on fire with a cigarette lighter.

According to the report, an employee of the Pilot and a customer saw smoke coming from the shower area and entered the area, pulling Isbill to safety.

Isbill was taken into the custody of the Bell County Detention Center with the efforts of the Middlesboro Police Department and Middlesboro Fire Department.

He is charged with first degree arson and first degree wanton endangerment.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.