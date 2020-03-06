Oak Ridge man ordered to return to Germany after serving as Nazi guard

An Oak Ridge man is set to be extradited to Germany after a federal immigration judge in Memphis said he served Nazi Germany as a concentration camp guard during World War II.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Friedrich Karl Berger served as an armed guard in a concentration camp near Meppen, Germany. Prisoners at the camp included Jews, Poles, Russians, Danes, Latvians, French, Italians and anyone who opposed Nazi Germany.

According to a report from WREG, Berger reportedly told the courts that he was ordered to stand watch over the prisoners during their workday and make sure they didn't escape.

The New York Times reported that Berger is 94 and lives in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. The Washington Post reached him by phone, and he told a reporter the court's conclusions about his work at the camp were based on "lies."

“I haven’t heard of any attorneys here locally having a case like that," said Esperanza King, an attorney with Wells and Associates. "And haven’t heard of any recent decisions involving Nazis.”

WREG visited Holt's office Thursday. After speaking with her office and the regional immigration center, we learned the investigation was initiated by a federal human rights government branch.

“This was a crime against humanity. The victims' religion are not important. We’re dealing with a mass murder of innocents at an almost unconscionable scale," said Stuart Frisch, who is director of community security with Memphis Jewish Community Partners.

Questioning a person's Nazi connections is not an uncommon topic for immigration lawyers.

"It’s a question on the documents," King said. "Immigration code is very specific when it comes to Nazi involvement.”

The Department of Justice did not say whether Berger will have the ability to appeal the ruling, but a removal order for Berger to return to Germany is straight-forward.

“This is justice," Frisch said. "This is not justice in any sort of an eye for an eye way but I think in 2020 . . . I think it’s appropriate.”

