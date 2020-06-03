Oak Ridge police investigating deadly crash

The Oak Ridge Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that occurred Wednesday evening.

Officers said they were called to the scene on State Route 95 just south of Bethel Valley Road at around 5:50 p.m.

Investigators said a vehicle hit a tree. The vehicle's 39-year-old male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver was transported to Methodist Medical Center with injuries police said weren't life-threatening.

Police said the victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin and an autopsy.

