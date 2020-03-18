Oak Ridge duplex fire leaves occupants displaced

Officials with the Oak Ridge Fire Department said residents were displaced after a duplex fire Wednesday morning.

Fire crews responded to the fire on Jefferson Avenue around 9:10 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a duplex with heavy smoke and fire coming from one of the units. Officials said the fire was under control within 10 minutes of the first unit arriving.

According to reports, there is significant damage to the unit and all the occupants were displaced.

Officials said Red Cross was called for assistance. The fire is currently under investigation by the Oak Ridge Fire Department.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

