Oak Ridge scientists making "amazing progress" towards a Coronavirus answer

The hunt for a COVID-19 therapeutic (symptom) treatment continues at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, in our own backyard.

"There are multiple prongs of attack on this and we are pursuing them all," Dr. Hugh O'Neill told WVLT.

ORNL's brilliant minds are taking the battle to Coronavirus — under the microscope.

Hugh O'Neill's team is blasting a ball of neutrons into a mock-up of proteins, created to act like the Coronavirus. The goal is to find a drug to treat the symptoms of the virus. The accelerator lab is seeing its own work sped up.

"I think we've made amazing progress. So typically these projects can take six months to a year to get off the ground," Dr. O'Neill said.

"We've been able to produce protein crystals within a few weeks. And some structural information. So the progress has been really fast."

This SNS machine is not working with a live - or dead - version of the virus. That keeps everyone on site safe. They are taking their results to scientists around the world to find the answer to Coronavirus.

