Oak Ridge students, parents petition high school to change graduation plans

Words meant to be spoken to a crowd of graduating seniors in Oak Ridge will instead be captured by a camera this week.

"I remember my freshman year watching my senior friends graduate, not being and not being able to wait until I can walk across the stage myself," Eden Gee, a graduating senior, said.

Like so many seniors across the country, COVID-19 has stolen Eden Gee's and Caroline Webb's only shot at a traditional ceremony. Some schools have thought of creative ways to adjust.

In their case, Oak Ridge seniors will meet inside a gym one at a time this week, with no more than five family members watching as they walk across the stage to receive their diploma. Each walk will be recorded, edited together and then played later this month.

The school's plan includes social distancing, family members must wear masks and a custodian will be on hand to help sanitize the area.

It's a plan some students and parents aren't thrilled with.

"I'm glad they're trying, but I wish it was more personable and more creative."

They're asking the school to reconsider and adopt the state's suggestion of having a summer graduation on a field, which is a wildcats tradition.

The school's plan is set in stone, according to a spokesperson. The students have a plan of their own.

"What we would like to do is have our senior class, in their caps and gowns, to line the Turnpike and as people come through they can decorate their cars. We have also put together a marching band. They would play the classic fight songs and the seniors can join in and play out Alma Matter," Webb said.

Webb said it's just a small way to celebrate.

"This is just something that is on my heart. I really just want to give everybody somewhat of a good senior year, and we can go out with a bang, because that's what we deserve," Webb said.

The students' video is set to debut March 28 at 7 p.m.

