Oak Ridge woman found with gunshot wounds to the face, police search for suspect

An Oak Ridge woman was found suffering with gunshot wounds on her face Tuesday night, according to officials.

Oak Ridge Police Department officers responded to the shooting at approximately 9:45 p.m. at the Manhattan Apartments.

Upon arrival, officers located a female victim with a gunshot wound to the face. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Police said an investigation remains ongoing.

No arrests were reported in relation to the incident.

Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call ORPD at (865) 425-4399. Crime tips can also be submitted here.

Information can be given anonymously.

