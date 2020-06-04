Oak Ridge woman wins car on Price is Right

An Oak Ridge woman got the surprise of a lifetime when she won a car on the Price is Right.

Amparo Atencio and her family from all across the country successfully got tickets to the March 11 taping before CBS Studios closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our taping was the final taping before CBS Studios closed. We were very fortunate to be able to get in even though we requested the tickets in advance," she said.

Atencio says she fulfilled her dreams when she won a 2020 Toyota Corolla for her great-nephew Rayden's 18th birthday and met Drew Carey.

"It was a Toyota Corolla brand new 2020 hatchback. It's gorgeous. I haven't gotten it yet, but I am looking forward to wrapping it up and giving it to my great-nephew for his birthday," she said.

Atencio says the best experience from the whole trip was being with her family and celebrating Rayden's birthday.

