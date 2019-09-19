Local farm prepares for fall season

Oakes Farm has been described as "East Tennessee's Favorite Fall Attraction."

It's gearing up for one of its biggest seasons--fall.

The farm includes a 9-acre corn maze, a hayride to the pumpkin patch and over 25 other activities to enjoy with family and friends.

The farm has a variety of restaurants for farm goers to enjoy while they hit all of the different attractions.

One of their farm's biggest hits is their pumpkin patch. Check out some of the pictures below!

