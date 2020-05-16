Ober Gatlinburg announces reopening plans

Ober Gatlinburg announced it will reopen all on-mountain activities and the Aerial Tramway on Friday, May, 22.

Ober will implement social distancing guidelines to protect guests and employees. Additional measures will be put in place for food service employees.

"We have missed our guests so much! We are so happy to provide fun in the Smoky Mountains," Ober said.

To keep protect guests, Ober Gatlinburg has implemented the following guidelines:

-The Aerial Tramway has been retrofitted with protective spacing barriers to encourage social distancing

-Complimentary hand sanitizer passed out during each Aerial Tramway transaction and for each car parking on the mountain

-Mandatory use of masks for janitorial and food service employees

- Temperature checks on employees

- Increased signage encouraging social distancing guidelines

- Increased cleaning and sanitization

- Decreased points of contact for payments, wiping down card readers after every transaction

- Employees trained on COVID-19 health and safety guidelines

