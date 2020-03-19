Ober Gatlinburg closing due to coronavirus

Ober Gatlinburg is joining an ever-growing list of attractions and businesses temporarily closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ober announced on Thursday evening that they would be temporarily closing starting March 23.

"Ober Gatlinburg is closely monitoring the ever changing COVID-19 situation," the company announced on Facebook. "The safety of Ober’s employees and guests is our top priority. Following the recommendations of the CDC and government officials, Ober Gatlinburg will temporarily close to the public starting Monday March 23rd, 2020."

Ober said tickets will be valid for one year if they have already been purchased. Anyone with questions is asked to reach out to fun@obergatlinburg.com or call 865-436-5423.

The company said they would honor full refunds for tickets purchased in advance.

