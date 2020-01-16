Ober Gatlinburg hopes for cold to make snow

Ober Gatlinburg launched skiing back on December 20, but the warm weather since opening the slopes has lead to less and less snow.

In fact, that run only lasted 14 days, and today, there's a lot of green on the mountain now instead of white.

They've not had enough snow to ski since January 3rd, but recent weather reports have made teams in Gatlinburg optimistic.

"It does look like we're going to be able to make snow this weekend. So once the temperatures drop below freezing we're going to make as much snow as possible," said Kate Barido, Ober Gatlinburg.

As for this weekend, snow activities will be limited. Tubing has already sold out.

