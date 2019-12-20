Ober Gatlinburg opens skiing

The first runs are complete down the slopes at Ober Gatlinburg!

Skiiers and snowboarders were up the mountain early Friday morning for the first run at 9 a.m.

Ober says they fired up their snow guns for two nights and one day to get a 25 inch base on the ground. They're now ready for a full season of fun on the slopes.

"We wait all year for this. We love it," said Jerry Husky with Ober Gatlinburg. "First-timers are out here that have just come up to learn. It's a really good place to learn and skiers, snowboarders and right now we have enough for everybody we have everything from beginners to our most difficult slope open. It's just a beautiful day."

Ober plans to be open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. through the holiday weekend.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.