Ober Gatlinburg re-opens slopes

Tennessee’s only ski resort is back open for popular winter sports. The warm days have not helped the ski slopes, and that’s why many headed out as soon as they could.

Ober Gatinburg said it started taking advantage of the cold air last Thursday and made snow through the weekend to get the slopes back open. The ski resort had to close slopes in early January because the warm weather melted all they had built up on the mountain.

“We are so happy to have skiing back at Ober. I know it’s been a weird winter, but we can’t ask for much more than we have today. It’s beautiful conditions out there,” said skier Tom Royther. “It’s great to see all the locals and people coming out to support the mountain. We love seeing people skiing despite the guns being on.”

The excitement for skiers and snowboarders. It’s been a rough winter season, Ober has only been open for skiing 14 days this winter.

“This is definitely our season and definitely our sport. So skiing and snowboarding it’s what we love to do it’s what we love to teach. It’s a lifestyle, it’s a sport so it’s something people actively want to do and they want to get better,” said Kate Barido with Ober Gatlinburg.

With cold conditions expected through Thursday, they plan on making as much snow as they can.

Ober plans to open at noon each day and ski into the evening.

