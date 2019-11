Ober Gatlinburg started the season off with its annual Back in Blue Rail Jam.

The winter park opened up a section filled with rails, boxes and jumps for skiers and snowboarders.

In addition, Ober Gatlinburg said there were prizes, music and vendors for those not participating in the rail jam.

The jam was for one night but the snow tubing was set to be open the following morning, Saturday, Nov. 23.

