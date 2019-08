Rural Metro fire responded to a house fire at 151 Boyer Rd. just before 7:30 a.m. Friday morning.

According to officials, the home was fully engulfed when crews arrived at the scene.

Photos show that most of the house was consumed in the fire.

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

The person who lived at the house has not been located, but there have been no reports of injuries so far.

