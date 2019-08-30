Two hospitalized after truck leaves I-75 overpass

According to Knoxville Police Department, two people needed to be extracted from a utility truck after it left an overpass on I-75 southbound and crashed onto Central Avenue Pike on Friday afternoon just before 1:30 p.m.

Central Avenue Pike is expected to be closed for "an extensive amount of time." Crews asked that people avoid the area while they work to clean up the crash.

Two occupants of the truck, which is owned by Pike Electric Company in Indiana, were transported to UT Medical Center with injuries. They are expected to survive.

WVLT News has a crew on the way to the scene to learn more.

