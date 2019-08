A non-injury crash is causing a major traffic issue on Interstate 75 in Kentucky.

The Laurel County Fire Department said the southbound lanes are expected to be closed for up to two hours.

A box truck crashed into the median barrier near the 30-mile marker.

The fire department said no one was hurt, but removing the truck will take some time. Drivers were urged to avoid the area.

Copyright 2019 WKYT. All rights reserved.