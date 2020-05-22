Off-duty Nashville officer shot while walking his dog; Suspect killed in shootout

An off-duty Metro Nashville police officer was injured when he was shot while walking his dog near the Davidson-Cheatham County line Thursday night, according to WTVF.

BREAKING: MNPD Officer Darrell Osment shot in the shoulder at 9:05 p.m. tonight while walking his dog in plain clothes near the intersection of Pine Valley & Bull Run Roads. He is in stable condition. Officer Osment is a 13-year veteran. pic.twitter.com/MosTzZDGCw — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 22, 2020

The gunman who reportedly shot him was later killed in a shootout with police on Interstate 440. The roadway will remain closed until at least 9 a.m.

Metro Nashville police said Officer Darrell Osment was walking his dog near Bull Run Road in Northwest Davidson County at about 9 p.m. when he walked past a man he didn't know. The two exchanged "hellos," police said.

After they walked past each other, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot Officer Osment in the shoulder. According to police, the gunman fired his gun again as Officer Osment was on the ground, but missed and hit the dirt, then fled.

Metro officers were able to spot the suspect's vehicle quickly and deploy spike strips near the North Precinct. But as the suspect's vehicle came by, the gunman began firing at an officer again. No one was hit by the gunfire, and the suspect kept driving.

Ultimately, the suspect drove onto I-440. Spike strips were put down, and the vehicle stopped in the eastbound lanes near the Nolensville Pike exit.

"The suspect's door comes open and the officers report that shots are being fired by the suspect," said Don Aaron, of Metro Nashville Police Department's Public Affairs Office. "They exchanged shots, and returned fire."

The suspect died at the scene.

"Officers were doing everything they could do to get this man stopped, knowing the danger he posed to the Nashville community as a whole," said Aaron.

Officers said they recovered the suspect's 9mm pistol on the ground next to his vehicle.

The owner of the vehicle the suspect was driving has been identified. But police said they have not identified the suspect at this point.

They're also looking into a motive.

"Osment is in plain clothes, no indication he works for the police department. Just very strange," Aaron said. "This is absolutely bizarre."

Officer Osment was admitted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with the gunshot wound to his right shoulder. The bullet needed to be removed from his body, police said. He is considered to be in stable condition.

According to investigators, Officer Osment has worked for the Metro Nashville Police Department for 13 years. He is currently assigned to the property and evidence facility.

Because this police-involved shooting involves a death, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will take over the case. The entire I-440 loop was shut down following the police shooting.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.