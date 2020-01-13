Tenn. officer hurt in crash with woman accused of drunk driving

A Tennessee officer suffered critical injuries from being hit while inside his cruiser by a woman accused of drinking and driving with young children in her car.

News outlets report 32-year-old Cadarius Davis crashed into the police car, trapping the officer inside early Sunday morning in Memphis.

The officer suffered a concussion, fractured pelvis and fractured tailbone.

The officer had been doing traffic control while crews repaired damage from storms. Authorities say Davis appeared intoxicated. She wasn't injured in the crash. A 2-year-old and 3-year-old in her car were taken to a hospital to be checked out.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/13/2020 6:03:05 AM (GMT -5:00)