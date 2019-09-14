Morgan County correctional officer hospitalized after inmate attack

A Morgan County corrections officer is recovering after he was reportedly assaulted by an inmate Thursday.

Corrections officer Joe Eads was seriously injured after an inmate attacked him at the Morgan County Correctional Complex in Wartburg, according to the Tennessee Department of Correction.

TDOC officials said Eads was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment.

Officials said the injuries were non-life-threatening and Eads is in stable condition and recovering.

"We believe this was an isolated incident that is being investigated by our Office of Investigations and Compliance," TDOC PIO Robert Reburn said.

The findings in the investigation will be turned over to the District Attorney's Office for possible additional criminal charges against the inmate, according to TDOC.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.