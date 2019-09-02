KPD officer involved in deadly police shooting releases statement

Attorneys with the Bosh Law Firm, who represents Knoxville police officer Dylan Williams, released a statement concerning the shooting that happened on August 26.

Officer Williams' was identified by the Knox County Sheriff's Office as the officer involved in the shooting of 33-year-old Channara Tom Pheap. Williams is currently on administrative paid leave following the deadly police shooting

In the statement, Williams said he came in contact with the suspect during an investigation of a hit-and-run car accident off Merchants Road.

Williams said he was informed of the make and model of the car that fled the scene. When he arrived at the address the vehicle was registered to he came in contact with the suspect.

Williams said the suspect was acting nervous and refused the officers request to take his hands out of his pockets.

Williams said the suspect began to fight him during a pat-down. Williams said he could not gain control or call for backup.

Williams said the suspect forcefully attempted to choke him then ran away. Williams reportedly pursued the suspect on foot before he drew his taser.

Wiliams said in a statement that the suspect jumped forward and gained control of the taser before firing it at Williams. Williams said he was struck in his waistband and the wires wrapped around his arms.

Williams said he feared the suspect would kill him or others by taking his weapon. Williams said, at that moment, he would never be able to see his son again.

In the statement, Williams said he was too far away from his patrol vehicle to deploy his canine partner to stop the suspect. He said he was left with no other choice but to fire his weapon twice while the suspect had control of the taser.

The statement said after two rounds were fired, the suspect reportedly fled the scene. Williams said he was able to pursue the Pheap who then collapsed.

The suspect was shot once on the side of his body, according to initial reports.

Williams said after contact was he secured the scene to the best of his ability until backup arrived.

The statement said Williams is fully cooperating with the investigation and looks forward to a resolution.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.