One person hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Greene County

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Greene County deputies.

Friday night, deputies said they responded to the 300 block of North Broyles Street Greeneville to a report of people sitting in a parked car playing loud music.

Officials said, as the deputy approached the car another person jumped into the car and it left the scene.

Deputies tried to stop the vehicle twice with spike strips. The car finally stopped along Snapps Ferry Road and deputies surrounded the vehicle, according to reports.

Officials said the situation escalated and led to one deputy firing at the vehicle. The driver, Joshua Cook, 34, was struck and taken to a local hospital. TBI agents said the reason for the shooting is still under investigation.

TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents.

The investigation is still ongoing. Updates will be available as more information is released.

