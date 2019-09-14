TBI responds to officer-involved shooting in Hamilton County

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Agents are investigating a reported officer-involved shooting that took place in Hamilton County.

The shooting reportedly happened this afternoon according to the TBI team. The agency will be releasing a statement on this incident soon.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

