Officer pricked by needle during arrest of suspect in Knoxville high-speed chase

One man is behind bars and an officer was taken to the hospital after authorities say he led them on a high-speed chase down Cedar Bluff and I-40 east on Sunday.

Court documents show John Ross Russell is accused of fleeing officers who attempted to pull him over after records for the tag on the car he was driving did not not match the vehicle.

Officers said Russell drove over 100 mph weaving in and out of traffic and almost causing a wreck by cutting off multiple tractor-trailers on I-40, then exited the interstate and ran a red light at Western Avenue and Middlebrook Pike at about 90 mph.

After officers lost sight of the car, a KCSO helicopter spotted the vehicle as it stopped at 831 W. Scott Avenue where officers commanded Russell to get on the ground. Russell allegedly failed to comply and got back into his vehicle and continued to flee.

Russell then allegedly abandoned the vehicle at 1324 Tennessee Avenue and ran on foot through an alley. An officer reported that as he approached the suspect, Russell stopped, looked at the officer, then continued to run before being taken into custody shortly after.

During Russell's arrest, an officer said he was frisking the suspect when he was pricked in the ring finger by an uncapped needle that was in Russell's pocket.

The officer was taken to the hospital for testing and treatment. The results of the test were pending at the time of the report.

Authorities said a record check of the vehicle showed the car was registered as stolen.

Russell was taken to the hospital after he complained of chest pain, then booked in to the Knox County jail on charges of reckless driving, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, evading arrest and theft.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

