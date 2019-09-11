Officer suspended, charged with DUI after crash

A Memphis police officer has been charged with a DUI and relieved of duty after officers responded to a call regarding a car crash.

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | September 9, 2019 at 3:29 PM CDT - Updated September 9 at 5:45 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer has been charged with a DUI and relieved of duty after officers responded to a call regarding a car crash.

Officers responded to Kirby Parkway on Saturday around 5:20 p.m. after a woman advised officers that she was preventing a driver, who had been drinking, from leaving the scene.

Memphis Police Department identified the driver as off-duty MPD Sergeant Thomas Berryhill who has reportedly been working with the department since 1993.

Once officers arrived they found the 62-year-old had reportedly struck a curb while pulling into a parking lot and then hit a column on a nearby building after driving over the parking barrier.

According to an affidavit, the woman told officers that she could tell Berryhill had been drinking when he exited the vehicle after the crash. She also said she saw what appeared to be a bottle in his hand.

Officers say they performed a field sobriety test, but Berryhill did not follow the test instructions. Officers also did a blood draw, but have not yet received results.

Berryhill has been relieved of duty during the ongoing investigation of this case.

He is charged with driving under the influence, public intoxication, and reckless driving.

