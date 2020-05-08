Officers 'authorized to use lethal force' in shooting that killed Clinton man

District Attorney General Dave Clark released the findings from an investigation of a 2019 officer-involved shooting that left a 51-year-old man dead.

On August 13, 2019, Jerry Orlando Weaver was shot and killed after a reported stand-off with officers in the 600 block of W. Broad Street. No officers were injured. Officers had responded to the area for reports of a suicidal man with a firearm.

According to the district attorney, Weaver had a gun pointed at his head and refused repeated requests from officials to put down the weapon.

Officers said Weaver made statements saying, "that he would shoot himself, that officers would have to kill him and he would not go back to prison."

The release said Weaver knew the Tennessee Department of Corrections would petition to revoke his parole and send him back to prison.

The district attorney concluded that Weaver made comments to friends and family in the 24 hours before the shooting that he was motivated to hurt himself or force police to hurt him in order to avoid returning to prison.

According to the release, "Three of the approximately twelve officers on the scene took up a somewhat exposed position closest to Weaver so that they could speak with him and attempt to de-escalate the situation. To the extent they could, they used the ballistic shield for cover as they spoke to Weaver."

According to the release, fifteen minutes into the stand-off, Weaver allegedly pointed the weapon at three officers and moved towards them in what was described as a "trot" and also a "lunge."

The district attorney said the three officers shot at and struck Weaver, who was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation retrieved Weaver's weapon, a 9mm, which had no ammunition and investigators couldn't find any spent cartridges on scene.

Weaver's family and neighbors were among those who witnessed what happened, according to the release.

According to the autopsy results, the district attorney said Weaver had been shot at least 11 times and that he had meth, cocaine, amphetamine and other drugs in his system.

The district attorney concluded that the officers were authorized to use lethal force in the incident, citing Weaver's previous criminal history and statement from family and adding that officers would not have known Weaver's gun was unloaded.

