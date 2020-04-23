Officers discover multiple women trapped, screaming for help in Knoxville apartment

A Knoxville man has been arrested and charged with false imprisonment after officers discovered multiple women trapped in an apartment screaming for help.

According to court documents, officers responded to 1509 Daylily Dr. Monday after a woman called saying she needed to get her keys from her apartment, but was too afraid to go inside because of her ex-boyfriend. The woman also advised officers that the man had multiple warrants against him.

When officers arrived at the apartment, they knocked on the door, then heard screams for help coming from inside. The doorknob reportedly began to jiggle as the officer said someone tried to get the door open.

An officer broke down the door and found three women huddled together in a corner as they continued to scream, records show.

One of the women reportedly told officers the suspect was hiding in an upstairs bedroom with multiple firearms.

According to records, several minutes passed before officers warned the suspect with a K9. Darren Craig Whaley then came downstairs and was taken into custody.

According to Knoxville Police, the victims stated that Whaley and another woman heard officers approaching and warned the victims not to answer the door and told them they could not leave.

It is unclear how long the woman had been at the apartment and whether they were being held against their will before police arrived.

The other woman who threatened the victims left the scene when officers arrived. KPD said she now has warrants on charges of false imprisonment.

Whaley was wanted on charges of theft, domestic assault and others in addition to new charges of false imprisonment

Whaley was booked into the Knox County Detention Center and was denied bond.

