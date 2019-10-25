Officers push against distracted driving in Sevier County

It was a surprise for drivers around Sevier County High School Thursday as officers were looking for people texting while driving.

WVLT News went out as Sevierville police did a surprise check of both parents and students. All drivers were checked for seat belt use and hands-free.

The police officers said they want to make the roads as safe as possible including school zones.

"The last thing we want to do is write a citation. We're not doing that today. But based on the numbers we get today we may come back in the near future and do an enforcement where we will write citations," said Bob Stahlke, Sevierville Police Department.

"I already talked to several teen drivers today I think some of them just don't think. They get in the car they're ready to leave school and they just wanna go home, or where ever they're going. They're not thinking about that seat belt, they're not thinking about that cell phone," Stalhke added.

In total, police found five cell phone violations and 27 seat belt violations. Police said they were surprised they didn't find more teens on their phones.

