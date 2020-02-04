Official: 2nd student dies after truck hits Oklahoma runners

(AP) - A school official says a second suburban Oklahoma City high school student has died after a group of cross-country runners was struck by a pickup truck.

This Feb. 3, 2020 photo from the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office shows Max Leroy Townsen. Two Oklahoma high school students remain in critical condition after being struck by a pickup truck that killed one girl and injured three other students. Police arrested 57-year-old Townsend and say he was driving the truck that struck members of a high school cross country team in suburban Oklahoma City. (Cleveland County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Authorities say the truck was driven by a man whose son was killed in a weekend traffic crash.

Moore Public Schools safety director Dustin Horstkoetter said Tuesday that Yuridia Martinez had been hospitalized Monday but has since died.

Senior Rachel Freeman was killed Monday as the cross-country team ran outside the school.

Police believe the students were running on a sidewalk.

They arrested 57-year-old Max Leroy Townsend. He’s facing charges of manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid.

