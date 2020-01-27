Officials: Amazon center in Tennessee to create 1,000 jobs

Officials say a $200 million Amazon distribution center in Memphis, Tennessee, will employ 1,000 workers and should be up and running in time for this year's holiday season.

With the skeleton of the massive building in the background, Amazon officials and state and local politicians gathered at the construction site Monday to talk about the project.

Officials say workers will make at least $15 per hour as they pack and ship consumer products alongside Amazon's robots.

The center will be Amazon's third in Memphis. Gov. Bill Lee said he was grateful to Amazon for building the center in Memphis.

