Officials: Fear of COVID-19 does not meet Tenn. vote by mail criteria

Tennessee election officials say the fear of contracting the coronavirus doesn’t meet the criteria to vote by mail due to illness in the state.

Elections Coordinator Mark Goins said Tuesday the determination was made in consultation with the attorney general's office.

Officials are advising their local counterparts to prepare as though all 1.4 million registered voters who are at least 60 will vote by mail in the August primary election due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The guidance comes in Tennessee’s COVID-19 election contingency plan, which was prepared by the state Division of Elections.

Two lawsuits seek to allow voting by mail for all Tennessee voters.

